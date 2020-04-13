Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Insider Sells $120,080.00 in Stock

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $120,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Norman Michael Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Norman Michael Greenberg sold 2,000 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $30,420.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Norman Michael Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $294,750.00.

On Friday, January 24th, Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $92,350.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL opened at $15.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.65 million and a P/E ratio of -3.64. Atreca has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.08). Analysts predict that Atreca will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Atreca by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Atreca by 4,968.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Atreca by 261.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Atreca by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

BCEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Atreca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.73.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

