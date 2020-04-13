ATLANT (ATL) Trading 33.3% Lower This Week

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, OKEx and YoBit. In the last week, ATLANT has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $623,172.66 and approximately $65.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.73 or 0.02759773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00205216 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00049752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT’s launch date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io . The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, YoBit, Exrates, Mercatox and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

