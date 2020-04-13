ATC Coin (ATCC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $123,053.00

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $123,053.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00600923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015137 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008887 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 263.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,982,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.