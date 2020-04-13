ATBCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $18,624.00 (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. ATBCoin has a total market cap of $32,819.68 and $18,624.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One ATBCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and TOPBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,700.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.93 or 0.03386583 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00761383 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014337 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000568 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About ATBCoin

ATB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

