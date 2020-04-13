ASSA ABLOY AB/S’s (ASAZY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Pareto Securities raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $9.19 on Thursday. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

