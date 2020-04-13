ASOS PLC/ADR’s (ASOMY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 3.00. ASOS PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $53.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $36.73.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

