ASM International’s (ASMIY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ASMIY stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.20. ASM International has a 52-week low of $59.00 and a 52-week high of $135.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.63.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $443.51 million for the quarter.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

