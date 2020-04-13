ASGN’s (ASGN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASGN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of ASGN from $84.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ASGN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ASGN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.83. 353,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,177. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. ASGN has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $72.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.18.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ASGN will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the fourth quarter worth $1,065,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 17,221 shares during the period. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.