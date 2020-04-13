Asanko Gold (TSE:AKG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Asanko Gold (TSE:AKG) (NYSEMKT:AKG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$1.70 price target on the stock.

Shares of AKG stock opened at C$1.21 on Thursday. Asanko Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.68 and a twelve month high of C$1.45. The stock has a market cap of $267.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 15.30, a current ratio of 15.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Asanko Gold alerts:

Asanko Gold (TSE:AKG) (NYSEMKT:AKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Asanko Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Asanko Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asanko Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.