ArtByte Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One ArtByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. Over the last week, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the US dollar. ArtByte has a market capitalization of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00600736 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008509 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ArtByte Profile

ArtByte (CRYPTO:ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me . ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

