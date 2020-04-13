Arqma Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Arqma has a market cap of $20,016.66 and approximately $163.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arqma has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,719.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.49 or 0.02299274 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.13 or 0.03380363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00601521 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015142 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00778345 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00076028 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00025734 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00526649 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014871 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 10,425,341 coins and its circulating supply is 4,380,798 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.