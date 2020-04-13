Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of ARDS stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.18. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

