Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Argo Group reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Argo Group.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15). The company had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.97 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.53.

ARGO traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.38. 175,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,104. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average is $60.65. Argo Group has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $78.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss bought 1,515 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.30 per share, with a total value of $48,934.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,556.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $175,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at $151,974.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Argo Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Argo Group in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth $155,000.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

