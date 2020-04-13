Argentum Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last seven days, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. One Argentum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Argentum has a total market capitalization of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Profile

ARG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io . The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

