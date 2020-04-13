Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARCC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut Ares Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised Ares Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 51.90%. The firm had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.21%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.