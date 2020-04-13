ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MT. TheStreet lowered ArcelorMittal from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.75.

MT opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.27. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.94.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $15.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. ArcelorMittal had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. On average, research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

