ARbit (ARB) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

ARbit (CURRENCY:ARB) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One ARbit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ARbit has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. ARbit has a total market capitalization of $4,353.80 and approximately $20.00 worth of ARbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ARbit Profile

ARbit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. ARbit’s total supply is 10,830,050 coins. ARbit’s official Twitter account is @get_ARbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ARbit

ARbit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

