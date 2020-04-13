Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Shares Up 15.4%

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV)’s stock price shot up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $8.60, 319,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 108% from the average session volume of 153,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARAV shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aravive from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $129.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.73 and a quick ratio of 13.73.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.17. On average, research analysts forecast that Aravive Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the 4th quarter worth about $1,391,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the 4th quarter worth about $9,556,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Aravive by 463,462.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 74,154 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Aravive in the 4th quarter valued at about $933,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aravive by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 148,645 shares in the last quarter. 41.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

