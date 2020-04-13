Aragon (ANT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.44 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Aragon token can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00011767 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Upbit, Bitfinex and Bittrex. During the last week, Aragon has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Aragon has a total market cap of $26.04 million and $2.44 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.54 or 0.02741912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00219097 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00049100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000184 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 44.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00029744 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,350,548 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Liqui, Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC, AirSwap, GOPAX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

