Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $1.70 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.78. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $14.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 212,524 shares in the last quarter.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

