AppCoins One Day Trading Volume Reaches $62,261.00 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last week, AppCoins has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000397 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, HitBTC, Huobi and Binance. AppCoins has a total market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $62,261.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.24 or 0.02741762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00216687 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00049476 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00043537 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000184 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins’ genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, IDEX, BiteBTC and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

