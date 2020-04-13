Apollo Currency Price Reaches $0.0007 (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $10.03 million and approximately $610,678.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BitMart and IDAX. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005791 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008275 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001844 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000374 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

