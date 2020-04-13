Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $319.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.57% from the stock’s current price.
ANTM has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their target price on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Anthem from $374.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.40.
Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $4.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.46. 2,191,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,493. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $312.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.31.
In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,682,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Anthem by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,160,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.
About Anthem
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
