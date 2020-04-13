Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $319.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.57% from the stock’s current price.

ANTM has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their target price on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Anthem from $374.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.40.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $4.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.46. 2,191,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,493. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $312.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.31.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Anthem will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,682,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Anthem by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,160,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.