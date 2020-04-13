ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Sells $1,114,949.25 in Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $1,114,949.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,598.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ANSS stock opened at $237.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.92 and a 200-day moving average of $245.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.25 and a 12 month high of $299.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $492.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,031,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ANSYS by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 518,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,361,000 after purchasing an additional 336,552 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in ANSYS by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 752,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,762,000 after purchasing an additional 214,303 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 659,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,698,000 after purchasing an additional 162,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 622,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,335,000 after purchasing an additional 142,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANSS. Citigroup downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.11.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

