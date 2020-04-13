Analyzing Quest Rare Minerals (OTCMKTS:QRMLF) and Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Quest Rare Minerals (OTCMKTS:QRMLF) and Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Quest Rare Minerals and Lundin Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Rare Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Lundin Mining 0 3 6 0 2.67

Lundin Mining has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.27%. Given Lundin Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lundin Mining is more favorable than Quest Rare Minerals.

Volatility and Risk

Quest Rare Minerals has a beta of 10.66, suggesting that its share price is 966% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quest Rare Minerals and Lundin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Rare Minerals N/A N/A N/A Lundin Mining 8.84% 3.87% 2.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quest Rare Minerals and Lundin Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Rare Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lundin Mining $1.89 billion 1.71 $167.26 million N/A N/A

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Quest Rare Minerals.

Summary

Lundin Mining beats Quest Rare Minerals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quest Rare Minerals Company Profile

Quest Rare Minerals Ltd. focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of rare earth element deposits in Canada. It primarily develops Strange Lake rare earth deposits comprising 534 individual mineral claims covering a total area of approximately 23,230 hectares located in northeastern Québec. The company was formerly known as Quest Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Quest Rare Minerals Ltd. in April 2010. Quest Rare Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Atlantic Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Lundin Mining Corporation in August 2004. Lundin Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

