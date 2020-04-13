Analyzing Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) and Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NYSE:TCFC)

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) and Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Community Financial Corp(Maryland) and Bank of Hawaii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Financial Corp(Maryland) 19.52% 9.10% 0.86% Bank of Hawaii 29.31% 17.60% 1.27%

This table compares Community Financial Corp(Maryland) and Bank of Hawaii’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Financial Corp(Maryland) $78.22 million 1.63 $15.27 million $2.75 7.85 Bank of Hawaii $770.73 million 3.26 $225.91 million $5.56 11.28

Bank of Hawaii has higher revenue and earnings than Community Financial Corp(Maryland). Community Financial Corp(Maryland) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Hawaii, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.1% of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Bank of Hawaii pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Hawaii pays out 48.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bank of Hawaii has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Bank of Hawaii is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Community Financial Corp(Maryland) and Bank of Hawaii, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Financial Corp(Maryland) 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of Hawaii 1 2 0 0 1.67

Bank of Hawaii has a consensus target price of $83.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.33%. Given Bank of Hawaii’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Hawaii is more favorable than Community Financial Corp(Maryland).

Summary

Bank of Hawaii beats Community Financial Corp(Maryland) on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit box, night depository, cash vault, automated clearinghouse transaction, wire transfer, automated teller machine (ATM), online and telephone banking, retail and business mobile banking, remote deposit capture, reciprocal deposit, merchant card, credit monitoring, investment, positive pay, payroll, account reconciliation, bill pay, credit card, and lockbox services. As of February 28, 2019, The Community Financial Corporation operated through 12 banking centers in Waldorf, Bryans Road, Dunkirk, Leonardtown, La Plata, Charlotte Hall, Prince Frederick, Lusby, and California, Maryland, as well as Fredericksburg, Virginia; and 5 commercial lending centers. It also operates 15 ATMs. The company was formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation and changed its name to The Community Financial Corporation in October 2013. The Community Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; loan and lease products, including residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; and retail insurance products. This segment provides its products and services through 69 branch locations and 382 ATMs in Hawaii and the Pacific Islands, as well as through a customer service center, and online and mobile banking. The Commercial Banking segment's product lines comprise corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. It offers commercial lending and deposit products to middle-market and large companies, and government entities; and commercial real estate mortgages to investors, developers, and builders. This segment also provides international banking and merchant services. The Investment Services and Private Banking segment offers private and international client banking, trust, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services for individuals and families, high-net-worth individuals, corporations, government entities, and foundations. This segment also provides brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products. The Treasury and Other segment offers corporate asset and liability management services, such as interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services. Bank of Hawaii Corporation was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

