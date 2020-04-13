Analysts Set Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Target Price at $225.27

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.27.

A number of research firms have commented on MTN. Cfra decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $238.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded down $8.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,129. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.13. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $255.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $924.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $87,618,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

