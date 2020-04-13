Analysts Set NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) Price Target at $66.50

Shares of NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on NextCure in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextCure from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on NextCure in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of NextCure in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NXTC stock traded down $4.19 on Wednesday, reaching $36.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,493. The company has a quick ratio of 22.60, a current ratio of 22.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NextCure has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.82.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). NextCure had a negative net margin of 531.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 million. Research analysts expect that NextCure will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of NextCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of NextCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NextCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextCure by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

