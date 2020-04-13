Analysts Set National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) PT at GBX 510

Shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 510 ($6.71).

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEX. HSBC boosted their price objective on National Express Group from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

In related news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 45,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.72), for a total value of £164,508.16 ($216,401.16).

NEX stock traded up GBX 35.40 ($0.47) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 258.60 ($3.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,231. National Express Group has a 1 year low of GBX 66.30 ($0.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 485 ($6.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 283.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 409.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a GBX 11.19 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from National Express Group’s previous dividend of $5.16. National Express Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.58%.

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

