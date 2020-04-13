Analysts Set IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) PT at $1.25

Shares of IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,497,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,006,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ISEE traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 347,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.38. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

