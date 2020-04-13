Analysts Set Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) PT at $352.14

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $352.14.

A number of research firms recently commented on DPZ. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $7,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,684,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,863 shares of company stock worth $22,670,723. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $343.64. The company had a trading volume of 641,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,769. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $334.69 and a 200-day moving average of $291.83. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $381.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

