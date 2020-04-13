Analysts Set Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Target Price at $8.95

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.95.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,418,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791,669 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 436.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,591 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,926,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 959,032 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,771,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 716,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,878,000. 60.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.
Recommended Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.