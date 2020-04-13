Analysts Set Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Price Target at GBX 183.78

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 180.50 ($2.37).

BARC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 208 ($2.74) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Barclays to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

LON:BARC traded up GBX 4.93 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 97.58 ($1.28). The stock had a trading volume of 99,457,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 73.04 ($0.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion and a PE ratio of 6.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 117.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 156.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 0.64%.

In other news, insider Tim J. Breedon bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £17,200 ($22,625.62). Also, insider Michael Ashley bought 132,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £99,601.50 ($131,020.13). Insiders have acquired a total of 346,615 shares of company stock worth $41,134,878 over the last 90 days.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

