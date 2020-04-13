Analysts Set Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) PT at $30.00

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASPS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $127.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.21. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $25.11.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.21). Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 47.84% and a negative return on equity of 145.18%. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Altisource Portfolio Solutions’s revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 134,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,033,263.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 472,724 shares of company stock worth $3,934,687. 26.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

