Analysts Expect Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $112.96 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) will report $112.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.88 million to $115.50 million. Mimecast posted sales of $92.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year sales of $425.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $423.63 million to $428.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $505.41 million, with estimates ranging from $484.29 million to $519.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.12 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MIME shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Mimecast from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.82.

In other Mimecast news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $132,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 19,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $581,020.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,572,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,216,679.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,177,800 over the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

MIME traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.09. 1,303,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $54.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

