Analysts Expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Equities analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to post $1.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. Las Vegas Sands posted sales of $3.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year sales of $9.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.23 billion to $13.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.29 billion to $14.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LVS. TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $47.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,258,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,936,306. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.68. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,938 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $523,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 50,184 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

