Analysts Expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.55. Donaldson reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DCI traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.67. The stock had a trading volume of 405,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,448. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.28. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

