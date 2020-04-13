Analysts Expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.55 Billion

Brokerages predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will post $10.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.32 billion and the highest is $11.18 billion. Delta Air Lines posted sales of $10.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year sales of $41.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.94 billion to $49.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $46.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.67 billion to $51.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.44.

DAL traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 90,591,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,809,820. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $191,602,253.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,156,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,167,000 after buying an additional 217,332 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,493,000 after buying an additional 1,241,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,180,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,898,000 after buying an additional 1,045,361 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,455,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,050,000 after buying an additional 1,159,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,130,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,002,000 after buying an additional 915,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

