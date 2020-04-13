Analysts Anticipate Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.89 Billion

Analysts expect Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) to report $7.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tech Data’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.37 billion. Tech Data posted sales of $8.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tech Data will report full-year sales of $35.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.93 billion to $37.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $37.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.60 billion to $38.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tech Data.

Get Tech Data alerts:

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

NASDAQ:TECD traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.70. The stock had a trading volume of 395,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,801. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Tech Data has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $151.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Tech Data by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Tech Data in the 4th quarter worth $2,310,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tech Data in the 4th quarter worth $58,667,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tech Data (TECD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.