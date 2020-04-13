Analysts Anticipate Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) to announce sales of $12.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.25 million to $15.50 million. Sutro Biopharma reported sales of $8.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year sales of $38.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.40 million to $47.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $24.03 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $46.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 345,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 65,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 34,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,582. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.