Analysts Anticipate Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.77 Million

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2020 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) to announce sales of $12.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.25 million to $15.50 million. Sutro Biopharma reported sales of $8.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year sales of $38.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.40 million to $47.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $24.03 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $46.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 345,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 65,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 34,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,582. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.