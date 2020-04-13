Analysts Anticipate New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.80 Million

Equities analysts expect New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) to announce $55.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Age Beverages’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.59 million. New Age Beverages posted sales of $58.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that New Age Beverages will report full year sales of $253.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $247.85 million to $260.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $74.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New Age Beverages.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.20 million. New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.52%. New Age Beverages’s revenue was up 322.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point dropped their price target on New Age Beverages from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 58,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 67,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in New Age Beverages by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in New Age Beverages during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in New Age Beverages by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 77,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 45,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

New Age Beverages stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.17. 2,670,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,633. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. New Age Beverages has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42.

New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

