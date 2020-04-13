Analysts Anticipate Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $901.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) will post sales of $901.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $650.30 million to $972.18 million. Greenbrier Companies posted sales of $856.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will report full year sales of $3.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Greenbrier Companies.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $623.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.64 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GBX. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Shares of GBX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,177. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $32,565.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at $989,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after purchasing an additional 50,350 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 24.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenbrier Companies (GBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.