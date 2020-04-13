Analysts Anticipate Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Analysts expect Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) to post sales of $1.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the highest is $1.75 billion. Avery Dennison also reported sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year sales of $7.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $7.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVY. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $137.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.18.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.03. 688,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,957. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $141.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.66 and a 200 day moving average of $123.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

In related news, CAO Lori J. Bondar purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,257.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 36.8% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth $689,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

