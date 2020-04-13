Analysts Anticipate Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.59 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) will post $4.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.66 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $4.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $20.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.10 billion to $20.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.06 billion to $21.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altria Group.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

MO traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.91. 8,933,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,921,748. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.11. The stock has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.82, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 36,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altria Group (MO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.