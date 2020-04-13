Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Amgen by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $218.27. 2,129,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,889,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.15 and a 200 day moving average of $218.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. Amgen’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

