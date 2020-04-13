AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will announce $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. AMETEK posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year sales of $4.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $5.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.59.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in AMETEK by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $3,042,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AME stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.23. 1,537,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,243. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $102.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

