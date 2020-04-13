American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on APEI. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American Public Education from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Public Education from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.67.

American Public Education stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $336.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.71. American Public Education has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $34.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.31.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 113.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 213.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 12.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 8.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

