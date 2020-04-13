American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.29 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) will report sales of $10.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.97 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $10.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $40.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.69 billion to $48.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $44.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.15 billion to $50.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.87.

American Airlines Group stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.51. The company had a trading volume of 117,592,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,401,080. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $35.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,524,173 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $387,873,000 after acquiring an additional 73,916 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,509,621 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $358,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,149 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926,348 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $198,648,000 after acquiring an additional 443,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,207,365 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $177,757,000 after acquiring an additional 128,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,007,128 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $86,244,000 after acquiring an additional 444,779 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

