Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) Stock Price Up 13%

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH)’s stock price rose 13% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $0.94, approximately 143,411 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 69,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ameri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.33.
Ameri Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRH)
Ameri Holdings, Inc specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both.
