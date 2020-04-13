Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) Stock Price Up 13%

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH)’s stock price rose 13% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $0.94, approximately 143,411 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 69,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ameri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ameri stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) by 250.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.45% of Ameri worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ameri Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRH)

Ameri Holdings, Inc specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both.

