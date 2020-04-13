Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CFO Sells $1,175,330.00 in Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CFO Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $1,175,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Rubin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Kevin Rubin sold 74,702 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $11,470,492.10.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $107.92 on Monday. Alteryx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $160.11. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 284.01, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.12.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $156.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. Alteryx had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AYX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $2,126,000. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in Alteryx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Alteryx by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

